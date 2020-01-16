Roundup: Home sales up / OLOL construction / Ex-councilwoman dies

On the up & up: Home sales in the Baton Rouge area were up by more than 16% last month, helping boost total year-over-year sales by 2.2% in 2019. Per the latest Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors report, there were 829 sales last month, which recorded a $212,250 median sales price. Overall, market indicators showed positive growth for 2019, with nearly 11,000 homes sold. Read the full report.

Getting started: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a permit today to begin some $6 million in work renovating the ninth floor for its new ICU. The 20-bed neuro intensive care unit was announced in December as an effort to expand the center’s footprint as a destination for comprehensive stroke and neurological care in the region. OLOL also received permits to start two other projects, including a $350,000 renovation of the Eye Medical Center.

Rest in peace: Former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Lorri Burgess has died, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced yesterday. Burgess left the Metro Council after a decade in 2008 due to term limits and unsuccessfully challenged Tara Wicker for the seat in 2016. She was the first African American woman to serve as mayor pro tem, and was a 1999 Business Report 40 Under 40 honoree.