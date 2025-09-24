Roundup: Home sales / Disney streaming / OpenAI’s $1T plan

Surging: Sales of new homes in the U.S. jumped 20.5% in August to an 800,000 annualized rate, the fastest since early 2022. Aggressive builder price cuts and sales incentives helped spur demand despite economic uncertainty. The gain beat all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey, signaling surprising housing market resilience. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Going up: Disney will raise streaming prices Oct. 21, with the Disney+ ad-supported plan rising $2 to $11.99 monthly and the ad-free plan rising $3 to $18.99 monthly. Hulu, ESPN and HBO Max bundles are climbing $3, while NFL+ is staying flat. Disney expects modest subscriber growth; last October’s hikes were smaller. Read more from CNBC.

Planning for the future: OpenAI laid out its vision for a vast, $1 trillion build-out of computing warehouses across the U.S. and abroad Tuesday, showcasing the development of a Central Park-sized complex about 180 miles west of Dallas. A day after the startup announced a $100 billion deal with Nvidia that helped silence naysayers about its finances, OpenAI disclosed that it would ultimately need more than 13 times the computing power of its first nascent site, which is rising out of the Texas brushland. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.