Roundup: Home prices / Restaurant earnings / Funding freeze

Rising faster: U.S. home price gains picked up pace in November as buyers remained on the hunt for properties even in the face of higher borrowing costs. A national gauge of prices rose 3.8% from a year earlier, according to data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. That was larger than the 3.6% annual increase in October. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Reason for optimism: Starbucks is expected to report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, kicking off several weeks of reports from restaurant companies as investors anticipate improving demand for dining out. Early reports from a handful of restaurants show sales trends improved during the fourth quarter, giving investors more confidence and pushing their shares higher. Read more from CNBC.

Hitting pause: The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending. The funding freeze by the Republican administration could affect trillions of dollars and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent could be halted. Read more from The Associated Press.