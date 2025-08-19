Roundup: Home Depot / Environmental credits / Housing investors

Increased sales: Home Depot’s sales rose in its fiscal second quarter as consumers stuck to smaller projects amid cost concerns and economic uncertainty, though results still fell short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue for the three months ended Aug. 3 climbed to $45.28 billion from $43.18 billion, missing analysts’ forecast of $45.41 billion. Read more from The Associated Press.

New requirements: The Financial Accounting Standards Board voted to set first-ever requirements on how companies account for environmental credits such as renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets, while dialing back the extent of disclosures it had proposed last year. The standard setter on Wednesday voted to require U.S. public and private companies to apply one model to various credits that companies obtain for their compliance programs or voluntary use. The new rule covers carbon offsets, cap-and-trade programs and renewable energy credits. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Mom-and-pop landlords: As public homebuilders work to clear rising levels of unsold completed inventory in softer Sun Belt housing markets, they’re not only upping their incentive spend for homebuyers—they’re also stepping up efforts to attract the housing market’s biggest investor group: mom-and-pop landlords. National homebuilder Lennar this week launched the Lennar Investor Marketplace. The homebuilder—which has a $34 billion market capitalization—says the portal allows investors “at any level to browse curated new homes and make informed, data-driven decisions.” Read more from Fast Company.