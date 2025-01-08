Roundup: Hiring and wage growth / Honda EV / Gulf of America

Slowing market: U.S. private sector hiring and wage growth slowed in December, indicating an ongoing moderation in demand for workers. Employment rose by 122,000 last month following a 146,000 increase in November, according to ADP Research Institute data published Wednesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Coming 2026: Honda Motor on Tuesday revealed its newest electric vehicles. The vehicles are the Honda 0 Saloon and the Honda 0 SUV. Both “0 Series” vehicles are prototypes, which means they’re intended for customer production but could still see some changes ahead. Production models are expected to launch in North America in 2026, starting with the SUV and then the Saloon. Read more from CNBC.

‘A beautiful ring’: In a news conference at his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump said he wanted to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico. “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” Trump said. “That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.” Read more from the USA Today network.