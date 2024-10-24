Roundup: Highway expansions / Business etiquette / Honeywell

Band-aid solution: While highway expansion projects are considered common fixes to traffic and congestion problems, a California researcher says highway expansions actually make traffic worse thanks to a phenomenon called induced travel. Research shows that with induced travel, congestion returns to previous levels about five to 10 years after the highway is widened. Read more on why widening highways doesn’t reduce traffic congestion from Yale Climate Connections.

How can I put this politely: More than two years after employers began urging white-collar workers back to offices, Americans are still reckoning with the ripple effects of pandemic-induced disruption when it comes to workplace behavior. The years spent apart from colleagues have rusted workers’ social skills, and new ways of working have spawned a host of fresh etiquette issues and companies are increasingly turning to etiquette coaches to help their staff. Read more from The Washington Post.

Short of expectations: Honeywell projected annual sales below Wall Street expectations and missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as the company struggles with persistent supply-chain disruptions and weakness in its industrial automation business. The automation segment, which helps factories and plants mechanize their manufacturing processes, reported a 5% decline in organic sales for the third quarter, mainly due to soft demand from warehouses. Read more from Reuters.