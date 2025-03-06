Roundup: High-wealth individuals / Livingston animal shelter / Paul Skenes

Number rising: The number of high-wealth individuals—or those with assets worth more than $10 million—rose 4.4% worldwide in 2024, but jumped 5.2% in North America, according to the annual Wealth Report by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The U.S. is now home to almost 40% of the world’s superrich, the report estimates—nearly double the share that resides in China, the region with the next highest contingent of wealthy individuals. Read more from CNBC.

Capacity expanding: Livingston Parish broke ground on a new animal shelter in the town of Livingston. The new $3.5 million animal shelter is being built next to the current shelter, and when completed, will allow the shelter to triple its capacity for animals. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Going, going, gone: A one-of-a-kind autographed baseball card featuring a patch of the No. 30 jersey Paul Skenes donned during his Major League debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates is heading to auction on Thursday. The card’s journey over the last few months has generated the kind of buzz typically reserved for iconic collectibles featuring Hall of Famers Honus Wagner, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. Demand for anything Skenes-related has been high since his senior year at LSU in 2023. A 2023 card featuring Skenes fetched $63,000 in August. Read more from the Associated Press.