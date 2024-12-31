Roundup: Hemp industry / Home prices / US Treasury hack

Changes in store: On Wednesday, the laws surrounding THC and CBD products will change across Louisiana. Among the changes, is a lowering of the amount of THC and CBD that can be sold in stores from 8 milligrams to 5 milligrams. The new laws also bans gas stations from selling the products and restrict consumable hemp products, excluding drinks, to being sold behind a sales counter. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Gains slowing: Home-price growth in the U.S. slowed in October as buyers gained more bargaining power. A national gauge of prices rose 3.6% from a year earlier, according to data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. The data measures a three-month period through October, when 30-year mortgage rates fell to a two-year low and then climbed back up. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

‘Major incident’: Chinese state-sponsored hackers breached the U.S. Treasury Department’s computer security guard rails this month and stole documents in what Treasury officials called a “major incident,” according to a letter to lawmakers that was provided to Reuters on Monday. The hackers compromised third-party cybersecurity service provider BeyondTrust and were able to access unclassified documents, the letter said. Read more from Reuters.