Roundup: Health insurance costs / Baker Hughes / Harbour Energy

Louisiana hit hard: Louisiana families spend a larger share of their income on health insurance than anywhere else in the country, according to a new Commonwealth Fund analysis. In 2024, premiums and deductibles for employer-sponsored family plans consumed 15.6% of the state’s median household income—nearly double the federal affordability benchmark—tightening household budgets and increasing the risk that workers delay or skip needed care. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Weighing unit sale: Baker Hughes is weighing a potential sale of its Waygate Technologies unit, a global provider of industrial testing and inspection equipment, in a deal that could value the business at about $1.5 billion. The review comes as the company reassesses its portfolio following a major acquisition and looks to sharpen its capital strategy. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

$3.2B acquisition: London-based Harbour Energy has entered the deepwater Gulf with a $3.2 billion acquisition of Houston-based LLOG Exploration. The deal adds an oil-weighted, high-margin portfolio producing 36,000 barrels a day and positions Harbour for long-term growth in one of the world’s most prolific offshore basins. Read the full story from Offshore Energy.