Roundup: Health care workers / Electric Ram 1500 / LSU free speech score

Looking for a new job: More than half of U.S. health care workers plan to leave their jobs by 2026, according to a Harris survey. Burnout, lack of appreciation and limited career growth are driving attrition. The U.S. faces a projected shortage of 700,000 health care professionals by 2037, intensifying systemic strain. Read more from Reuters.

Scrapped: Stellantis’ Ram brand has scrapped plans for a full-size electric Ram 1500, citing slowing EV demand. The automaker will instead focus on an extended-range model, rebranded as the Ram 1500 REV, expected next year. The move reflects industrywide EV headwinds and Stellantis’ push to restore profitability. Read more from CNBC.

Up from last year: LSU ranks in the top 50 of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s, annual free speech review, earning a D grade and score of 63—up 149 spots from last year. The rise reflects improved policies, including institutional neutrality. Meanwhile, Tulane came in at No. 207, with a score of 54 and an F grade. Read more from The Center Square.