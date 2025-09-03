Roundup: Gulf leases / Taxes on tips / Koch Industries

Sale schedules: Reversing Biden administration policies, the Trump administration continues to move forward with lease sale schedules for offshore oil and natural gas production. In a series of announcements, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released an oil and natural gas lease sale schedule for the Gulf and Alaska’s Cook Inlet. Read more from The Center Square.

Guidance released: Golf caddies, blackjack dealers and house painters are among the jobs covered under the Trump administration’s preliminary list of occupations not required to pay income tax on their tips under the Republicans’ new tax cuts and spending bill. Perhaps more surprisingly, podcasters and social media influencers will also be excluded from forking over a portion of their tips, according to the list released Tuesday by the Treasury Department. Read more from the Associated Press.

Petitioning court: Koch Industries and St. James Parish are hoping to take residents and opponents of a plant expansion to the Louisiana Supreme Court, according to records obtained by The Center Square. In a now consolidated case, Koch and St. James are petitioning the state’s high court to overturn a 5th Circuit decision that put a stop to a planned pipeline and plant upgrade that Koch hoped to build. Read more from The Center Square.