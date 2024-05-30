Roundup: Gulf Coast Amtrak / EBRPSS budget / Protest restrictions

All aboard: While the restoration of Amtrak service to the Gulf Coast is still planned, the project is hitting snags with the city of Mobile. Mobile officials are balking at the three-year, $3 million subsidy required by the service and have yet to approve operating and lease agreements with the passenger rail service that would commence twice-daily service connecting Mobile with New Orleans, with stops on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Read more from the Center Square.

Come talk about it: The first of three planned community meetings will be held tonight to allow community members to discuss the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools’ proposed budget for the next school year. Among the changes: a $2,700 pay decrease for teachers. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Not here, neighbor: The Louisiana Legislature approved a bill Wednesday to outlaw protests, demonstrations or any other gatherings within 50 feet of anyone’s home—even on a public street—if it threatens to disrupt a person’s use of their home. House Bill 737, sponsored by Rep. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, R-Denham Springs, received final passage in a 72-14 House concurrence vote on a Senate amendment that narrowed the proposal. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.