Roundup: Guard troops / Corporate landlords / Chase’s AI transition

Yearlong activation: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has asked the federal government to authorize a yearlong activation of up to 1,000 National Guard members, citing violent crime in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as well as police shortages. His request to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seeks support through Sept. 30, 2026. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Feeling the sting: Big corporate landlords are facing an unexpected challenge: ordinary homeowners. With some struggling to sell, many are turning into “accidental landlords,” adding supply to the rental market. That extra competition is squeezing professional property owners. Rents in the 20 largest U.S. single-family home markets are projected to rise just 0.8% this year, according to John Burns Research & Consulting—the slowest pace since 2011, when fallout from the global financial crisis kept rent hikes in check. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Banking on the future: JPMorgan Chase is overhauling its operations with “LLM Suite,” an AI platform using models from OpenAI and Anthropic. Updated every eight weeks, it powers tasks like creating banking decks in seconds. Executives envision a fully AI-connected enterprise, though experts warn corporate AI investments have yet to deliver broad returns. Read more from CNBC.