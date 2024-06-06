Roundup: Grosse Tete bridge / Baton Rouge Zoo / Hailey Van Lith

Closed: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the drawbridge along La. 77 between Grosse Tete and Plaquemine in Iberville Parish until further notice. The bridge was damaged by a vessel on the Port Allen Lock around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Reopening: The Baton Rouge Zoo is expected to reopen later this month after going through a series of renovations to the campus. The reopening is part of the larger renovation process intended to modernize the zoo. Read more about the reopening from WAFB-TV.

Olympic rings: Former LSU women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith will represent the U.S. in 3×3 basketball at the Paris Olympics this summer. Van Lith transferred to TCU this past spring. Read more from WBRZ-TV.