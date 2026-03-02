Roundup: Greg Upton / Dealer-added fees / Mortgage rates

Energy presentation: Greg Upton, executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies, is presenting his Gulf Coast Energy Outlook at this week’s Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. A leading voice at the intersection of energy and environmental economics, Upton advises policymakers, testifies before lawmakers and frequently appears in national media. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

$26B in destination charges: Car buyers are paying more in “destination charges,” the fee automakers add to ship vehicles to dealerships. Now averaging about $1,600, the charges generated more than $26 billion in 2025. Dealers say rising fuel, shipping and tariff costs are driving increases, offering automakers a quieter way to lift prices. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Back above 6%: After falling below 6%, matching their lowest level in several years, mortgage rates reversed course Monday, hitting their highest point in two weeks. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed loan rose 13 basis points to 6.12%, according to Mortgage News Daily. It had fallen to a recent low of 5.99% on Feb. 23 and pretty much sat there all week. Read more from CNBC.