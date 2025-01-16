Roundup: Governor’s new ride / Insurance crisis / Capital One

Flying high: Gov. Jeff Landry has been using a small passenger plane, bought last year by the Louisiana State Police for $5.5 million, to travel the state. The Swiss-designed 2019 model Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop plane was purchased secondhand, public records show. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Hawaii hit hard: Hawaii lawmakers began a new legislative session Wednesday with a vow to try to stabilize the state’s property insurance market as hurricanes, wildfires and other climate change-influenced disasters at home and elsewhere prompt insurance carriers to raise rates. Hurricanes in Florida and North Carolina and wildfires in California affect the insurance business in Hawaii because insurance companies buy reinsurance on the global market. Read more from The Associated Press.

Deposit issues: Capital One customers reported issues Thursday morning receiving their deposits, leaving many wondering where their money and paychecks were. Complaints on social media were pouring in via the @AskCapitalOne customer service account on X. Read more from the USA Today network.