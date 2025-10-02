Roundup: Government shutdown / University funding / Rental registries

Reports halted: The government shutdown has halted key economic reports, including jobs and unemployment claims data, creating uncertainty for policymakers and investors. Short delays may prove minor, but extended gaps could hinder the Federal Reserve’s rate decisions as it balances stubborn inflation against rising unemployment and slowing hiring trends. Read more from the Associated Press.

New federal formula: The Trump administration unveiled a “Compact for Academic Excellence,” a 10-point plan tying federal funding to stricter university rules. Proposals include tuition freezes, testing requirements, limits on international enrollment, bans on race or sex in admissions, and measures to curb grade inflation and foster conservative-friendly campus climates. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Information gap: Many U.S. cities have enacted rental registry programs since the early 1980s designed to address a critical information gap. Outside of irregular property inspections, many cities are in the dark about the status of their own local rental market, its fitness and even its costs. Rental registries attempt to correct this, flipping a complaint-based code enforcement regime into a proactive government responsibility. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.