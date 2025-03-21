Roundup: GOSEP shake-up / FCC targets DEI / water infrastructure in focus

GOHSEP gets a makeover: Gov. Jeff Landry announced Thursday that Louisiana’s National Guard will be restructured under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Brig. Gen. Jason Mahfouz has been named interim director and will manage day-to-day operations under the oversight of Louisiana National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux. Landry says the move, identified through his administration’s fiscal responsibility initiative, could save the state millions. Read more from The Center Square.

Mergers at risk? U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr says the agency may block proposed mergers and acquisitions involving companies that promote diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Carr claims the move could impact billions of dollars in deals, naming several companies as potential targets. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

The senator speaks: Sen. Mike Reese, co-chair of the Louisiana Water Sector Commission, will headline the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He’ll outline the commission’s work in distributing funds for repairs, upgrades, and consolidation of community water and sewer systems statewide. The luncheon will be held at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program starting at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.