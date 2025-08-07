Roundup: Good Growth Awards / Computer chip tariffs / Offshore gambling surge 

Accepting applications : The Growth Coalition has started accepting submissions for its Good Growth Awards, which celebrate real estate developers who “raise the bar” in Baton Rouge. Awardees will be honored at the Good Growth Gala on Oct. 2 at the Renaissance Hotel. This year’s theme is All Aboard the Good Growth Express. Read for more information about the awards.

Causing confusion: President Donald Trump’s plans for 100% tariffs on computer chips that aren’t made in the U.S. are stoking confusion among businesses and trading partners—boosting stocks for leading semiconductor companies while leaving smaller producers scrambling to understand the implications. The U.S. imports a relatively small number of chips because most of the foreign-made chips in a device—from an iPhone to a car—are already assembled into a product, or part of a product, before it arrives in the country. Read more from the AP.

Federal help sought: Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Department of Justice to take swift action against illegal offshore gambling operations that have proliferated, depriving states of billions in tax revenue. The call for federal enforcement comes in a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, with a request that the DOJ deploy stronger legal tools to combat the surge of foreign-based online gaming platforms operating outside the bounds of state and federal law. Read more from The Center Square.