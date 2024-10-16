Roundup: Goldman Sachs / Standardized tests / IHOP 

Better than expected: Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reported a monster jump in its third-quarter earnings, reaping $3 billion in profits—far higher than what Wall Street analysts had expected. The bank pulled off the feat with the help of the steadying economic environment and with a financial maneuver employed by its CEO a few weeks ago. Read more from The New York Times.

Educator backlash: During a recent K-12 study group Louisiana educators expressed growing concerns about the overwhelming amount of standardized testing imposed on students, which they argue contributes to stress for children, teachers and parents. The committee expressed particular concern with the amount of testing from kindergarten to third grade. Read more from The Center Square.

Local couple honored: IHOP has named Baton Rouge’s Brandon and Shaleeza Collins as 2023 Franchisees of the Year. Brandon Collins’ parents, Ella and Larry Collins, first opened their IHOP restaurant in 2006 after realizing the need in the north Baton Rouge community. In 2023, after spending several years learning the ins and outs of the restaurant, Brandon Collins and his wife purchased the restaurant from them. See the full announcement.