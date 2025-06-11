Roundup: GM plants / Meta data center / Egg prices

Domestic investment: General Motors plans to invest $4 billion in three American assembly plants, including moving or increasing production of two Mexican-produced vehicles to U.S. plants. The Detroit automaker announced the plans Tuesday, as there have been few indications of progress in trade talks between the Trump administration and Mexican leaders. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump implemented 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and 25% tariffs on many auto parts imported into the U.S. Read more from CNBC.

Taxpayer on the hook: Entergy is building infrastructure for Meta’s data center in Richland Parish that will cost more than $3 billion, $470 million of which ratepayers will be on the hook for, according to filings with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the Midcontinent Independent Service Operator. That $470 million includes a new 60-mile transmission line from the Mount Olive substation to the Sarepta switching station. Meta has committed to paying for the remaining upgrades and their load share for 15 years. Read more from The Center Square.

Lackluster demand: Consumers last month paid the least for eggs since December—with prices dropping 11% from the prior month—on lackluster demand after bird flu outbreaks sent prices surging to records. The price on average for a dozen grade A large eggs was $4.55 on average, falling for a second straight month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.