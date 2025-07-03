Roundup: Gifts for officials / US jobless claims / Fourth of July costs

Ethics laws loosened: Elected officials and government employees may now be gifted $81 worth of food and drinks per individual for state holidays and religious occasions under a loosening of Louisiana ethics laws enacted last month. Gov. Jeff Landry signed a law that allows any person—including lobbyists, interest groups and business owners regulated by the government—to provide individual public servants “seasonal or holiday foods” and nonalcoholic beverages several times per year. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Down by 4,000: Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs in the U.S. remain low despite uncertainty about how tariffs will impact the economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending June 28 fell by 4,000 to 233,000, less than the 241,000 that analysts forecast. Applications for unemployment aid are considered a proxy for layoffs. Read more from the AP.

Cookout prices up: The prices of beer, outdoor folding chairs and grilling tools may be more expensive at Fourth of July barbecues this year, according to a congressional report. The total cost of a typical grocery trip for a cookout has increased by a 12.7% annualized rate since President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement in April, according to the analysis. Read more from CNBC.

