Roundup: Genesis 360 / Budget time / Oil versus electricity

Outer space: Baton Rouge’s Genesis 360 announced Thursday that it was awarded a $6.4 million federal contract renewal from NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. Per the five-year deal, the enterprise services company provides grounds maintenance, pest control and various incidental services crucial to maintaining the aesthetic appeal and operational efficiency of Johnson Space Center.

Budgeting for 2026: State agencies are starting to submit their budget requests for 2026. The Department of Veterans Affairs is requesting $102.2 million, with 59% coming from federal funds and 17% from the state general fund. The increase is mostly tied to salary adjustments across its six agencies. The State Treasury is proposing a $14.2 million budget to support 74 positions across four programs. Read more from The Center Square.

The future is electricity: While Americans have long equated energy security with oil, experts warn that the future of the nation’s energy security will rely on electricity. Power demand, stagnant for decades, is now growing rapidly to supply data centers running artificial intelligence and other digital services and, in time, transportation and buildings. An economy dependent on electricity will look different from one dependent on oil and will require mammoth investments in generation, distribution and transmission. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.