Roundup: Generator demand / Small business exports / Memorial Day holiday

Be prepared: Some people are scrambling to prepare for hurricane season—less than one week away—following the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction that this year will be the busiest hurricane season since the agency started issuing forecasts 25 years ago. Demand for generators is on the rise. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Making it easier: Lawmakers advanced several bills that attempt to clear hurdles small businesses face when looking for international trade partners and navigating the federal procurement process. Read more from Inc. A subscription may be required.

See you next week: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 27. The newsletter will return Tuesday, May 28. Have a safe and happy holiday.