Roundup: General Motors / Red Lobster / Cedric Richmond

Slowing demand: General Motors said it would delay plans for a new Buick electric vehicle and push back the opening of an EV truck factory. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told Wall Street analysts Tuesday that GM is deferring investments to ensure the company doesn’t get ahead of demand. She added that GM will be rolling out several new electric models in the coming months, because “they represent the largest growth opportunities for us.” Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

‘For the seafood lover in you’: Red Lobster is moving closer to a bankruptcy sale that would put lenders, including Fortress Investment Group, in charge of the company after no other bidders stepped up with an offer to repay the struggling U.S. restaurant chain’s debt, according to court documents. Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in Florida in May with about $300 million in debt and a plan to close some restaurants and sell itself to its lenders or a higher bidder. Read more from Reuters.

Louisiana VP?: Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has requested vetting materials from seven Democrats under consideration to be her vice presidential running mate—including Cedric Richmond, the former Louisiana congressman who served as a top aide in the Biden White House and on his campaign. Read more from the USA Today Network.