Roundup: Generac / Spirit Halloween / Formosa accident

Generator shortage: Generac Holdings Inc. is running low on portable backup generators after Hurricane Helene and other recent storms knocked out power for millions of Americans. Many of the company’s portable products sold out after Helene tore through the Southeast, Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld says. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Taking on Christmas: Some Spirit Halloween locations will be busy for longer than usual this year as the brand expands into the winter holiday season. Spirit Halloween will operate 10 stores through the entire holiday season as “Spirit Christmas.” Read more from CNBC.

Four injured: Four people were badly burned in an incident at Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night. A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson says the four people were exposed to ammonia when a compromised cylinder broke around 8:15 p.m. at the plant. Read more from WBRZ-TV.