Roundup: Gas prices / Rally House / Home ownership

Falling: Regional gas prices fell for the second consecutive week and reached an average $3.05 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week’s $3.11, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average price for the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 20 cents since last month. Read more from USA Today Network.

Growth: Sports apparel retailer Rally House has expanded in Louisiana with a second store in the state: Rally House Tanger Gonzales, in the Tanger outlet mall. The store is next to Tommy Hilfiger. Read the announcement.

Expenditure costs: The cost of owning a home in the U.S. has increased 26% since 2020, as expenses including taxes, insurance and utilities all soared during a period of high inflation across the economy. The average annual outlay for owning and maintaining a typical single-family home—not including mortgage payments—totaled $18,118 in March. Read the full story from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.