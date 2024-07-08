Roundup: Gas prices / Fed chair to speak / Earnings 

On the rise: Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.07 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week’s $3.02 per gallon. See the latest figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

All ears: Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to address Congress on Tuesday for the semiannual monetary policy report. He is expected to address whether the Fed still plans to lower rates in September. Watch Tuesday’s committee hearing.

Reporting season: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and some other major national banks report earnings on Friday. Locally, Business First Bancshares, the parent company of b1Bank, announced that it is scheduled to release its second quarter 2024 earnings on July 25.