Roundup: Gas prices / Cocoa costs / Public records law

At the pump: Regional gas prices fell for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $2.95 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week’s $3.05 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 22 cents since last month. Get the latest stats.

What would Wonka do?: Prices of cocoa have more than tripled over the last year, creating a big headache for candy makers and other food companies that use the ingredient to make chocolate. In recent years, the price of cocoa had hovered at around $2,500 per metric ton. But reports of a weaker-than-expected crop set off concerns about supply, sparking the commodity’s run-up in recent months. Cocoa hit a record high of more than $11,000 per metric ton in April. Read more from CNBC.

Bill signed: Gov. Jeff Landry has signed into law a bill that allows government officials to disregard the state’s public records law without consequence. House Bill 768, sponsored by Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, removes all personal liability from the records custodian of a government agency that withholds records or fails to respond to a public records request. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.