Roundup: Front lines / Back-to-school spending / On the road again

Assassination investigation: Louisiana is on the front lines of congressional investigations into the assassination attempt of former Republican President Donald Trump, the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. Louisiana Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins is a member of the House Oversight Committee whose chairman Republican Congressman James Comer has scheduled a public hearing on July 22 in which U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been requested to testify. That coincides with Speaker Mike Johnson’s assurance there will be a “full investigation” by Congress and various committees in the House. He says he has already asked “pointed questions” of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Shopping for deals: Back-to-school spending for K-12 students will likely remain flat, estimated to reach a collective $31.3 billion, or roughly $586 per student, Deloitte’s annual Back-to-School Survey indicates. Parents plan to decrease spending on technology while hiking spends on personal hygiene and educational furniture. Despite financial concerns, 85% of surveyed parents plan to splurge on their child’s must-have back-to-school needs. But they’ll priorities retailers offering value and convenience. See more Deloitte data.

Amazon road fee: As cars become more fuel efficient and EVs become more prominent, states will not be able to rely on gas taxes for much longer. But some are considering fees on Amazon deliveries as part of their road-funding solution, Governing reports. Colorado became the first state with a retail delivery fee, a charge on all vehicle deliveries to consumers within the state. Minnesota enacted its own retail delivery fee in 2023, and lawmakers in New York and Illinois have proposed similar measures. Read the full story.