Roundup: From Guantanamo to Louisiana / Tulane University / Renaming the Gulf

Moved to Louisiana: U.S. authorities have removed immigrants from detention facilities at the Guantanamo Bay naval base as a federal court in Washington weighs a challenge by civil rights advocates to holding immigrants at the offshore military station. A spokesperson for the U.S. Southern Command on Thursday said that no “illegal aliens” are being held at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba after 40 immigrants were flown off the base on Tuesday to Louisiana. Read more from the Associated Press.

Under investigation: Tulane University in New Orleans is one of more than 50 universities across the country named Friday morning as being investigated for alleged racial discrimination as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs that his officials say exclude white and Asian American students. Read the full statement and list from the U.S. Education Department.

Renaming: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Thursday that directs state agencies to change all references to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana laws and other documents to the “Gulf of America.” Landry signed the order before he spoke at a business luncheon in Terrebonne Parish. The same order also urges Congress to make the same name change to the body of water and establish what the governor called a “uniform state territorial jurisdiction of water limits.” Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.