Roundup: Freeze warning / AI in homes / Fed official exiting

Dipping into the 20s: With local temperatures predicted to drop into the 20s, the National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for Monday and Tuesday nights for south Louisiana. “If you absolutely hate the cold, the next week and honestly much of the month will not be a welcome sight. Through at least Thursday, highs are likely going to range 15 to 20 degrees below normal with morning lows around 10 to 15 degrees below normal,” a NWS forecast reads. Read the full forecast from NWS.

LG, Microsoft team up: LG Electronics Inc. is partnering with Microsoft Corp. to use the software maker’s artificial intelligence technology in its electronics. The companies will collaborate on items for homes, vehicles and hotels, executives announced this week. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Stepping down: Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s top regulatory cop, said on Monday he will leave his post on Feb. 28, avoiding a potentially messy legal fight with President-elect Donald Trump who is now free to replace him with an industry-friendly pick. Barr said in a statement he was stepping down from his role as the central bank’s vice chair for supervision over a year before his term expires, but planned to keep his seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors. Read more from Reuters.