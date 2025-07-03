Roundup: Fourth of July events / Extreme weather / UPS layoffs

Fireworks and more: Looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July? From a classic neighborhood parade to rooftop fireworks downtown, the holiday is packed with patriotic events around the Capital Region. Donaldsonville is getting a head start with live music and fireworks on Thursday, while Friday brings water park reopenings, concerts, all-day festivals and Baton Rouge’s largest fireworks show. Check out some ways to enjoy the holiday weekend from 225.

Companies feeling the heat: Over half of the firms surveyed in a recent Morgan Stanley report said their operations were impacted in the past year by climate change. Those impacts include increased costs, worker disruptions and revenue losses. Extreme heat and storms were the leading culprits, followed by wildfires and smoke, water shortages, and flooding or rising sea levels. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Part of overhaul: Parcel giant UPS said on Thursday it will offer voluntary buyouts to its full-time U.S. drivers as part of the largest network reconfiguration in its history—a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting 20,000 jobs and closing 73 facilities. The Atlanta-based company in April announced a network reconfiguration plan following a reduction in deliveries for its key customer, Amazon.com, and amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Read more from Reuters.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published tomorrow, Friday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Daily Report will return on Monday, July 7.