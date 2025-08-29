Roundup: Fortified roofs / Inflation / Emergency alerts

Feeling lucky?: Registration for Louisiana’s next fortified roof grant lottery opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12. Selected homeowners receive a $10,000 grant to install a hurricane-resistant roof. The Louisiana Department of Insurance, which administers the program, is offering 500 grants this round. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

The latest data: The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge mostly held steady last month despite President Donald Trump’s broad-based tariffs, but a measure of underlying inflation increased. Prices rose 2.6% in July compared with a year ago, the Commerce Department said Friday, the same annual increase as in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 2.9% from a year earlier, up from 2.8% in the previous month and the highest since February. The figures illustrate why many officials at the Federal Reserve have been reluctant to cut their key interest rate. While inflation is much lower than the roughly 7% peak it reached three years ago, it is still running noticeably above the Fed’s 2% target. Read more from The Associated Press.

Public safety failures: Local officials have a powerful tool to warn residents of emergencies. But they don’t always use it. That tool—the federal Integrated Public Alert and Warning System—is the nation’s primary public warning system, implemented as a platform that unifies the Emergency Alert System, National Warning System, Wireless Emergency Alerts and NOAA Weather Radio under a single architecture. ProPublica has identified at least 15 major disasters since 2016 in which officials in the most-harmed communities failed to use the federal platform to send emergency alerts to residents—or waited until it was too late. Read more from ProPublica.

Editor’s Note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, Sept. 1. Daily Report will return Tuesday, Sept. 2. Have a safe and happy holiday.