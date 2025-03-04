Roundup: Foreign shrimp / Best Buy / LDEQ workplace culture

Funding targeted: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is calling on the Department of the Treasury to crack down on international financing that he says is actively harming the domestic shrimp industry. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Cassidy warned that U.S. taxpayer dollars are indirectly funding foreign shrimp aquaculture expansion, putting American shrimpers at a severe disadvantage. Read more from The Center Square.

Higher prices: Best Buy says U.S. consumers are likely to face higher prices as vendors throughout its supply chain work through the impact of the latest set of tariffs, a scenario that may crimp demand for electronics. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry says that while the company directly imports just 2% to 3% of its overall inventory, it expects its vendors across the country to pass along some level of tariff costs to retailers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Sinking morale: More than 75% of state employees polled at the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality say morale at the agency worsened last year, and nearly half have negative views about LDEQ leadership, according to the results of a workplace culture survey the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office published Monday. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.