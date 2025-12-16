Roundup: Ford pivots from EVs / US retail sales / Tech coverage

F-150 Lightning scrapped: Ford Motor Co. is pivoting away from its once-ambitious electric vehicle plans amid financial losses and waning consumer demand for the vehicles in lieu of investment in more efficient gasoline engines and hybrid EVs. The Detroit automaker, which has poured billions of dollars into electrification along with most of its industry peers, says it will no longer make the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, instead opting for an extended range version of the vehicle. Read more from the Associated Press.

Holding steady: U.S. retail sales held steady in October as strong spending at department stores and online retailers offset a sharp drop in car purchases. A key measure tied to GDP rose at the fastest pace in four months, signaling resilient consumer demand heading into the holiday shopping season. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Coming soon: Technical.ly, a tech and startup media website, is expanding its statewide coverage into Louisiana in early 2026, marking its first expansion into the South. Alongside the organization’s existing economic development clients and advertisers, Nexus Louisiana is providing financial support for the expansion, according to an announcement. Read more from Technical.ly.