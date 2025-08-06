Roundup: Ford F-150s / Gov. Landry’s political mailer / Frog hunting

Japanese market: Donald Trump said Japan would accept imports of Ford’s huge F-150 pickup trucks, in the latest sign that the two countries are at odds in their understanding of a trade agreement the U.S. President announced last month. His comments came as Tokyo’s top negotiator headed to Washington to press the Trump administration to follow through on a pledge to reduce tariffs on cars and car parts to 15% from the current crippling 27.5%. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Taxpayers’ dime: Gov. Jeff Landry used $387,846.10 in public funds to send a mailout to certain Louisiana voters last month, touting his recent work to bring down the cost of automobile insurance in the state. Some 711,144 residents received the two-page letter, amounting to about 55 cents per mailout, the governor’s office says. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Guns allowed at night: It’s now legal to take your firearm while hunting frogs at night in Louisiana. Act 109, by Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, repealed a prohibition on carrying a rifle, shotgun or firearm while frogging after the sun goes down. Guns are not used to hunt frogs. The prohibition was likely put in place to deter people from illegally hunting deer at night. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.