Roundup: Food costs / AI at Chase / Replacing voting machines

Laws may raise prices: A new economic analysis warns that differing state laws on food ingredients and labeling could raise grocery prices by about 12% in affected states and potentially nationwide if more states adopt similar rules. The report contends that a patchwork system would increase compliance costs and disrupt regional supply chains, driving higher prices for consumers. Read more from The Center Square.

Reshaping workforce: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says artificial intelligence is already reshaping the bank’s workforce, with automation displacing some employees and triggering what he called “huge redeployment plans” into new roles. While overall headcount has remained relatively stable, AI is increasing efficiency in operations and technology, reducing certain support roles and shifting hiring toward revenue-generating positions, underscoring broader concerns about long-term job disruption. Read more from CNBC.

More funding needed: Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry said this week that $25 million more is needed to cover the $100 million cost of replacing Louisiana’s 35-year-old ballot machines. The system would consist of new touchscreen voting machines that print paper ballots and have climate-controlled facilities for storage. Additional expenses would maintain cybersecurity protections and allow for risk-limiting audits, which are considered the top standard for voter integrity. Read more from the LSU Manship School News Service.