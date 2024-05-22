Roundup: Flood insurance / LSU energy research / US trade policy

Affordability: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is expected to deliver a speech on the U.S. Senate floor today to share stories from Louisianans emphasizing the need for Congress to take action to keep the National Flood Insurance Program affordable. The speech will start at 10 a.m.

Rotary speaker: Robert R. Twilley will be speaking at the Rotary Club today. LSU’s vice president for research and economic development, Twilley is expected to discuss energy research at LSU. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Similar approaches: Donald Trump and Joe Biden agree on essentially nothing, from taxes and climate change to immigration and regulation. Yet on trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches. Which means that whether Biden or Trump wins the presidency, the U.S. seems poised to maintain a protectionist trade policy—a policy that experts say could feed inflation pressures. Read more from the Associated Press.