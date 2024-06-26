Roundup: Flood control / Catfish Town demolition / BP explosion 

Pearl River: Louisiana officials heard Tuesday from groups opposed to a taxpayer-funded flood control lake on the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi. The Lower Pearl River Basin Task Force in Louisiana held a hearing to hear about the potential environmental impacts on the project, which a draft environmental impact statement says could cost up to $2.1 billion. Read more from The Center Square.

Appeal: The Belle of Baton Rouge has requested a demolishment of a 100-year-old Catfish Town building, to add a parking lot. The request was sent to the Historic Preservation Commission, who denied it because of the historic value of the building. The Belle has appealed the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is scheduled to consider the appeal Wednesday afternoon. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Warning signs: BP supervisors played down workers’ concerns about an Ohio refinery spiraling into chaos, missing multiple opportunities to prevent a September 2022 explosion that killed two brothers, federal investigators found in a new report this week. It says BP failed to shut down refinery production despite repeated warning signs and failed to fix long-known equipment problems that could have prevented the accident at what was then called the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.