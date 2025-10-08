Roundup: Flight delays / Mortgage demand slips / Jobs data

Staffing shortages: Flight delays worsened nationwide Tuesday as the government shutdown entered its seventh day, with staffing shortages hitting air traffic control and airport security. The FAA reported shortages at airports in Nashville, Boston, Dallas, Chicago and Philadelphia, as well as at air traffic control centers in Atlanta, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, prompting temporary takeoff slowdowns and union warnings of further disruptions. Read more from the Associated Press.

Going down: U.S. mortgage demand declined for a second straight week, signaling renewed weakness in the housing market. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported home-purchase applications down 1.2% and refinancing down 7.7% for the week ending Oct. 3. Overall applications fell 4.7%, extending the sharpest two-week drop since April. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Labor market cooling: With federal jobs data delayed by the shutdown, Wall Street firms say private indicators show a cooling labor market. Bank of America reports slowing job growth and higher unemployment, Carlyle sees weaker hiring in September, and Goldman Sachs says labor market tightness has dropped to 2015 levels, signaling tougher conditions. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.