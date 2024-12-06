Roundup: Flau’jae Johnson / Delta Air Lines / Festival of Lights

NIL deal: LSU women’s basketball player Flau’jae Johnson signed her latest name, image and likeness deal with the new women’s 3-on-3 basketball league Unrivaled. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. NCAA rules prevent Johnson from playing in the league until she turns professional, but she will receive an equity stake in the league. Johnson made the Forbes “30 under 30” list earlier this week that estimated her net worth at $7 million. Read more from CNBC.

Banking on luxury: Delta Air Lines used to give away most of its premium seats but is now investing in the premium experience for high-end travelers willing to pay for those perks. The investments include deluxe lounges, choice seats and Shake Shack burgers in the sky. Around three-quarters of Delta’s first-class cabin is now paid for. Premium ticket revenue has grown faster than main cabin ticket revenue and is expected to exceed it by 2027. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Holiday celebration: The Festival of Lights holiday celebration returns this evening from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge. The event features half a million sparkling lights, a 25-foot Christmas tree, a visit from Santa Claus and more. Read more from WAFB-TV.