Roundup: Flash flood policy / SpaceX / $13 cereal  

Weather warnings: The National Weather Service is changing the way it warns residents about flooding and will now only send alerts related to life-threatening floods via the wireless emergency alert system embedded on most phones, WBRZ-TV reports. Previously, all flash flood warnings were sent—including 12,000 last year to users' phones—which was somewhat misleading.

Aim for the stars: SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists into a super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year. The private company is working with Space Adventures Inc. for the flight, officials announced Tuesday. Ticket prices are not being divulged but are expected to be in the millions. Space Adventures already has helped put tourists into orbit with trips to the International Space Station, working with the Russian space program.

Breakfast: General Mills' new plan to revive diminishing cereal sales includes a $13 box of the breakfast food that includes almonds as its first ingredient to attract health-conscious consumers, CNBC reports. U.S. cereal sales have gone stale in recent years, but after several years of declining trends, the $8 billion U.S. cereal market's sales were flat in 2019 and General Mills hopes its pricey new cereals can help sales further improve.