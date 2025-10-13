Roundup: First climate ‘tipping point’ / ExxonMobil / Postal shipments to US 

Sooner than expected: Global warming is crossing dangerous thresholds sooner than expected with the world’s coral reefs now in an almost irreversible die-off, marking what scientists on Monday described as the first “tipping point” in climate-driven ecosystem collapse. The warning in the Global Tipping Points report by 160 researchers worldwide, which synthesizes groundbreaking science to estimate points of no return, comes just weeks ahead of this year’s COP30 climate summit being held at the edge of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Read more from Reuters.

Shale oil output: ExxonMobil Corp. CEO Darren Woods renewed criticism of the European Union’s energy policies while praising U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach. Even with this political backing, Woods told the audience that Exxon is concerned that growth in U.S. shale oil output is set to decline. This could change if companies can learn how to extract more than 10% of the oil held within shale reservoirs—roughly the current rate of recovery, he says. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Still down: Postal shipments to the U.S. remain down about 70% five weeks after the country ended its “de minimis” tariff exemption for packages under $800. The August 29 change caused widespread confusion, with 88 countries suspending service. Only a few have since resumed shipping to the U.S., the U.N. postal agency says. Read more from the Associated Press.