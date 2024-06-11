Roundup: Financial counseling / Trader Joe’s killing / Economic outlook

Financial planning: Backed with a grant from JP Morgan Chase, nonprofit Money Management International is launching a new initiative to increase financial literacy in underserved markets. The initiative aims to enhance the organization’s digital outreach capabilities as well as provide one-on-one counseling in Chase branches in ten markets across the country—including Baton Rouge. Read the announcement.

Guilty: A judge Tuesday sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for the August 2020 killing of a panhandler outside the Trader Joe’s grocery store on Perkins Road. A jury had convicted Jace Orion Boyd, 28, of manslaughter in the death of Danny Buckley, 61. Boyd had said he believed Buckley was a threat to him and others in the store parking lot. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Better than expected: The World Bank upgraded its outlook for the global economy Tuesday, estimating that it will expand 2.6% this year on the strength of sustained growth in the United States. The bank’s latest outlook marks an increase from the 2.4% growth for 2024 it had predicted in January. And it would match the global economy’s 2.6% expansion in 2023. Read more from the Associated Press.