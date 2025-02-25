Roundup: Fees at ports / EV chargers turned off / Home Depot earnings

Ramping up: The U.S. trade war with China is escalating beyond tariffs with a plan by the Trump administration to impose steep fees on Chinese shipping companies and any Chinese-built vessels that enter U.S. ports. The proposal, unveiled on Friday by the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, would impose millions of dollars in new fees each time one of these vessels enters a U.S. port, adding costs that would likely be passed down to U.S. importers and exporters through higher freight rates. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Alternative power: Federal buildings across the U.S. have been ordered to shut off electric-vehicle chargers, the latest move to rescind pro-EV initiatives in President Donald Trump’s first months in office. The General Services Administration, which oversees properties and vehicle fleets for the government, sent an email to agencies in recent days discussing the plan. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Housing impacts: Home Depot on Tuesday topped Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations, even as elevated interest rates and housing prices dampened consumer demand for large remodels and pricier projects. For the full year ahead, the company says it expects total sales to grow by 2.8% and comparable sales, which take out the impact of one-time factors like store openings and calendar differences, to increase by about 1%. Read more from CNBC.