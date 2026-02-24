Roundup: FedEx’s tariff lawsuit / Meta’s megadeal / Data centers

Refund, please: FedEx is suing the U.S. government, requesting a full refund on what it paid for tariffs set by President Donald Trump last year after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs are illegal. FedEx said in a filing with the U.S. Court of International Trade that they have “suffered injury” from having to pay the tariffs and that the relief they’re seeking from the court would redress those injuries. Other companies have already launched efforts to recoup costs from the illegal tariffs, including large U.S. corporations like Costco and Revlon. Read more from the Associated Press.

Win for chipmaker: Meta Platforms Inc. will deploy 6 gigawatts’ worth of data center gear based on processors from Advanced Micro Devices Inc., a blockbuster deal that marks a win for the chipmaker’s attempts to catch up with Nvidia Corp. Meta will buy AMD chips and computers designed to run artificial intelligence models over a five-year stretch, beginning in the second half of 2026. The series of transactions will be worth “double-digit billions” of dollars per gigawatt. Read the full story from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Inflection point: Data center development is hitting an “inflection point,” with Texas poised to surpass Virginia as the world’s largest data market, according to JLL. Vacancy rates remain near a historic low of 1% for a second straight year, as hyperscalers and AI fuel demand—even as construction faces mounting constraints. Read more from CNBC.