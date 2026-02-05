Roundup: Federal workers / Jobless claims / Chevron-Turkey deal 

Losing protections: The Trump administration is finalizing a rule that would make it easier to discipline and fire about 50,000 senior federal employees by placing them into a new job category with fewer protections. Supporters say the move will improve accountability; unions warn it could politicize the civil service. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Higher than expected: U.S. jobless claims jumped to 231,000 in the final week of January, surpassing all forecasts as extreme winter weather disrupted businesses nationwide. While layoffs remain limited overall, recent job cuts and softer hiring point to early signs of cooling in the labor market. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Energy exploration: Turkey has signed an agreement with Chevron to jointly explore oil and gas projects worldwide, expanding cooperation between U.S. and Turkish energy firms. The deal aims to boost Turkey’s domestic production, reduce reliance on imported energy—particularly from Russia—and strengthen ties between the two longtime allies. Read the full story from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.