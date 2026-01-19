Roundup: Federal Reserve / A second Sphere? / Atalco refinery

SCOTUS arguments: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will attend the Supreme Court’s oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving the attempted firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, an unusual show of support by the central bank chair. The high court is considering whether President Donald Trump can fire Cook in an unprecedented attempt to remove one of the seven members of the Fed’s governing board. Read more from the Associated Press.

Baltimore plans: Maryland is mulling building a 6,000-seat “mini Sphere” at National Harbor. It would be the second such venue in the U.S., following the one in Las Vegas. Gov. Wes Moore says the project could be among Prince George’s County’s largest developments, potentially generating over $1 billion annually and supporting about 4,750 jobs once open. Read more from Fast Company.

$450M expansion: The U.S. Defense Department will help fund a $450 million expansion of the Atalco alumina refinery in Gramercy, enabling production of gallium for semiconductors and boosting alumina output to more than 1 million tons a year. The project is expected to create about 500 new jobs. Read the full story.