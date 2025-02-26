Roundup: Federal layoffs / Future concerns of workers / LSU distancing from DEI

More cuts incoming: Federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions, according to a memo distributed Wednesday by President Donald Trump’s administration that sets in motion what could become a sweeping realignment of American government. The memo expands the Republican president’s effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as an impediment to his agenda. Read more from the AP.

Future concerns: Almost one-third of U.S. workers are concerned about getting laid off by their employers, a share that’s risen significantly over the past six months, according to a new Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia survey. Among younger and older cohorts—employees age 18 to 35 and those age 56 to 65—concern about losing jobs was the highest in at least two years, the Philly Fed’s January 2025 Labor, Income, Finances, and Expectations (LIFE) Survey published Wednesday shows. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Delete: LSU could purge more than 1,300 webpages flagged for review because they include the words “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion” and “DEI.” The review is a response to guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that threatens to revoke federal funding from campuses that use race-conscious practices in admissions, programming, training, hiring, scholarships and other aspects of student life. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.